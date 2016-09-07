Popular bikeathon this weekend will support Louth & District hospice

The team at DS Smith in Louth is running its annual family cycle ride in aid of the Louth and District Hospice this Sunday (September 11), and everybody is invited to go along and take part.

Now in its fourth year, the charity event will begin at the Brackenborough Arms Hotel and cyclists are invited to join the DS Smith team on their circular route through the picturesque Lincolnshire Wolds.

There is a 30 mile course for intermediate and experienced cyclists, starting at 10am, and there will also be a smaller 10 mile course suitable for families and beginners (starting at 10.30am).

The day’s events will include a BBQ and bouncy castle party.

The event has already raised £5,000 for the Louth and District Hospice, but the team has hopes of doubling that amount to £10,000.

Mike Nicholas, Managing Director of DS Smith Louth, said: “This is the fourth time we’ve held this event and it’s grown in popularity year after year.

“We are thrilled to be supporting the Louth & District Hospice again as the work they do within our community touches a lot of people’s hearts.

“It felt only right that we show our support.”

The entry fee for cyclists is £10, and under-16s can take part for free.

Those interested in participating can pre-register by contacting the DS Smith Louth team on 01507 600700.

Alternatively, sign up on the day. The last registration time is 9.30am.

Visit www.louth-hospice.co.uk for further details about the Louth & District Hospice.