Police praise for town youngsters

Horncastle Police have praised local youngsters after reporting a relatively trouble-free period during the school summer holidays.

Town-based PCSO Nigel Wass said there had been no increase in reports of anti social behaviour.

He also said the atmosphere during the recent warm weather had been ‘excellent.”

PCSO Wass said: “We do sometimes see an increase in ASB during the summer holidays - particularly in really good weather because youngsters are out and about more.

“However, there have been no incidents of note and I’d like to thank the young people in the town.

“Sometimes, it is all too easy to criticise them but let’s give them praise when they deserve it.”

Officers from the town’s Neighbourhood Policing Team have patrolled potential ‘hot-spots’.

PCSO Wass said: “We do check the parks and other popular places where people gather and the atmosphere had been excellent.

“It’s great to see families out and out enjoying the warm weather in a trouble free environment.”

Meanwhile, another ‘Community Policing Matters’ event will be held in the Marlket Place on Saturday (September 10) from 9am-1pm.

Members of the public will be able to speak to officers who will have a stall at the Saturday market.

It follows a highly successful event last month when officers focussed on scams and general internet crime.

This time, the focus will be on joining the county-wide Lincolshire Alert scheme.

The event will also be one of the last official duties of popular PSCO Keith Briggs before he retires after many years of service.