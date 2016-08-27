Police ‘concerned for welfare’ of man missing from Boston

Police say they are ‘concerned for the welfare’ of Kamil Szpara who has gone missing from Boston.

Kamil, 26, was last seen boarding a train at Boston station at 7.42am on Tuesday, August 23, which was heading in the direction of Nottingham. He was wearing a grey suit.

Kamil is described as approximately 5ft 8ins tall, of a slim build, has dark brown hair and is clean shaven.

Anyone with information about Kamil’s whereabouts, or who believes they have seen him, is asked to call 101 immediately.