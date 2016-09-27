Police appeal over stolen vehicle from Willoughby

Lincolnshire Police are this morning appealing to the public to look out for a blue Ford Transit pick-up, stolen from Willoughby near Alford.

Police have given a partial registration for the vehicle – T90** X.

Officers are asking the public to call them on 101, quoting incident 62 of today (Tuesday, September 27).

