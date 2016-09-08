Picture gallery: Olivia Butler Family Fun Day

The Olivia Butler Family Fun Day was held at Bain Valley Fisheries near Tattershall.

The family snapped some of the fun of the day, which raised around £3,000 for brave tot Olivia who is battling a life shortening medical condition.

