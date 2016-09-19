Phizz-wizzing awards for young readers at Woodhall Spa

Woodhall Spa Library hosted a Summer Reading Challenge certificate presentation on what would have been the 100th Birthday of Roald Dahl, the author who inspired this year’s theme of ‘The Big Friendly Read’ to get children hooked on books.

A record number of young readers signed up for the challenge, with 37 children at Woodhall Spa Library completing the challenge of reading six books each throughout the Summer holidays, a total of 222 books in total between them

“We’re delighted with how popular this year’s Summer Reading Challenge has been,” said Jude Hall, Team Leader at Woodhall Spa Library. “The 37 children who completed the challenge should be extremely proud of their achievement, as are we of them, and hope that the Summer Reading Challenge has helped more children develop a life-long love of books.”