‘Peep Show’ star Robert Webb opens £364,000 pavilion in Woodhall Spa

Comedian Robert Webb - star of Channel Four’s ‘Peep Show’ - and Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins officially opened Woodhall Spa United JFC’s new £363,951 changing pavilion on Saturday (September 10).

The project was made possible thanks to a £235,183 grant from the Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund, which provides grants towards developing new or refurbished grassroots football facilities.

The official opening of Woodhall Spa United JFCs new changing room pavilion, by Robert Webb, actor, and Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth and Horncastle. Picture by Lindsey Parnaby/Stella Pictures Ltd. SPL-8682

The grant has enabled Woodhall Spa United JFC to build a brand new state-of-the-art changing pavilion, comprising: four team changing rooms; two officials’ changing rooms; a clubroom; kitchen facilities; spectator toilets and storage equipment.

Robert Webb, who was born in the town and grew up locally, said: “I really enjoyed opening the new facility here at Woodhall Spa United JFC – it is great to see an area that holds particular importance to myself rewarded with a fantastic new facility that will serve as a real sporting asset to the local community.

“I know how much time and effort has gone into this development and I am delighted to see it turn out as such a success. I would like to thank all those at the club for their tremendous work, and also importantly, the Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund for their great support in ensuring that this grassroots sport project has become a reality.”

Victoria Atkins MP added: “It was a great pleasure helping to open Woodhall Spa United JFC’s new changing room pavilion today alongside Robert and club representatives.

“This club is an integral part of the local community and like many other grassroots football facilities up and down the country, it plays a key role in boosting the numbers of people playing sport and in turn improving their physical health. I offer my congratulations to the volunteers at the club who, along with the Premier League and The FA Facilities Fund, have made this possible.”

Mark Webb, Project Manager of Woodhall Spa United JFC, said: “It has been three years of hard work for the club but the outcome, having a modern and safe sports building for our 14 football teams, 180 children and young adults to use, is fantastic.

“I would like to thank all the funders, including the local businesses, parishioners and the Premier League and The FA Facilities Fund for their support.

“It gives the club a solid platform, we can continue to invest in our local children, the future of our village.”

Through this project, the club has worked in partnership with the Football Foundation and Lincolnshire FA to implement a five-year Football Development Plan (FDP) – a long term vision for how sport will be played at the facility – projected to increase the club’s number of female teams by five and raise on-site participation by 53 per cent.

The FDP will also oversee the training of at least one coach to Disability Level 1 as part of a broader strategy that will focus on supporting players with disabilities.

• The Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund is funded by the Premier League, The FA, and the Government via Sport England, and it is delivered by the Football Foundation, the country’s largest sports charity.