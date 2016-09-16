Partnership’s three-year plan to tackle crime

The East Lincolnshire Community Safety Partnership has published its three-year plan on how it will tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

The partnership, which operates in East Lindsey, Boston Borough and South Holland. is made up of key agencies – police, councils, Fire and Rescue, health and probation.

By working in partnership we can combine our knowledge, powers and expertise to keep our communities safe Phil Drury, chief executive for Boston Borough Council and chair of the East Lincolnshire Community Safety Partnership

They work together to address issues that the public have highlighted through the annual community safety survey.

Responses to last year’s survey have helped to identify three key areas for partners to focus on; violence and abuse, alcohol-related anti-social behaviour and community engagement.

The partnership also aims to be responsive to emerging issues, bringing partners together when required to take a coordinated multi-agency approach to keep people safe.

Phil Drury, chief executive for Boston Borough Council and chair of the East Lincolnshire Community Safety Partnership, said “We value the continued contribution of local residents in completing the annual survey as this helps us to identify the issues which local people feel are important.

This year the community safety survey is open to all residents across Lincolnshire but the results for the East area will still be used to ensure we are tackling the issues that matter most to our local communities.

To have your say on crime and community safety, please take a few minutes to complete the survey by clicking here.