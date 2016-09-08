Owzat! Cricket stars are a hit to raise cash for charity

A star-studded charity cricket tournament has raised more than £1,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The event - staged on Bank Holiday Monday - was created and organised by well-known local cricketer Rob Bee and featured many of the region’s top players, including several overseas’ stars.

And the success of the event was particularly important to Mr Bee as his mum, Eileen sadly passed away last January after a four-year battle with Alzeimer’s.

Mr Bee, who plays for Woodhall Spa and Horncastle, said: “I wanted to do something to promote local sport and raise money for a cause that means a lot to my family.

“ A lot of hard work went into organising the event but it was worth it.

“I’d like to give a huge thanks to all four teams for providing such wonderful entertainment and a big thanks to Parker’s Funeral Directors for sponsoring the event.

“The total amount raised for the society throughout the day was a massive £1,187 which is a fantastic result!”

The tournament - at Woodhall’s Ju bilee Park ground - featured a seven a side format with teams playing a round robin competition with the top two with a final.

The action featured Woodhall Spa, Skegness, Revesby and an All Star 7 led by Charles Wright. The sides did not disappoint with some stunning entertainment provided to a great crowd.

Woodhall Spa opened the tournament with a comfortable win over Revesby giving them a three points. Skegness followed with a win over the All Star 7.

The third game saw Woodhall beat Skegness to maintain their 100% record and book their place in the final thanks to an excellent innings from Ross Dixon.

Revesby pulled out all the stops in game four and scored a massive 112 in their 6 overs to beat the All Star 7. Skegness then beat Revesby while the All Star 7 finally showed their potential to see off Woodhall .

In the final, Woodhall posted a score of 96, leaving Skegness with an imposing target of 97 from just six overs. However, some big hitting from Dylan Labuschagne and Ray Jordan saw the ball disappear to all parts of the ground as it started’ as it started raining sixes .’

Matthew Sargeant (All Star7) was named best batsman Adi Culley (Skegness) best bowler w and Ray Jordan (Skegness) best player.