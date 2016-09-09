Olympics star Christa all set for St Hugh’s

Olympic golden girl Christa Cullen will be heading for Woodhall Spa later this month to open a new all-weather pitch at St Hugh’s School.

Lincolnshire-born Cullen was a key member of the Great Britain squad that won a sensational gold medal at the Rio Olympics last month.

St Hugh’s have already congratulated the squad on their victory and say ‘they can’t wait’ to meet Cullen on Saturday September 17.

Cullen, who scored one of GB’s goals in the thrilling shoot-out win against Holland in the final at Rio, will be running a series of training sessions with lucky St Hugh’s pupils.

She will perform the offical opening, which will be followed by a challenge match and a hog roast. The training sessions will be at 10.30am and the opening at 11.15am.

St Hugh’s believe the new pitch will be a major boost to their already impressive list of sporting facilities.

The opening will bring to an end a project which, according to the school, has cost around £450,000.

The school has paid tribute to everyone involved in the fund-raising process, which included a number of special events - such as an 85-mile cycle ride.

Cullen, who was born in Boston, is recognised as one of the best - and bravest - defenders in the world.

She started playing hockey at the age of nine and was educated in Lincolnshire before moving to Oakham School.

She made her GB debut in 2003 and was referred to as a ‘warrior’ after suffering a head injury in the Olympic semi final against New Zealand only to return to the action after treatment.