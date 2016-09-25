Nostalgia: What a prize for Horncastle’s Ashley Tempest

Nine-year-old Ashley Tempest, from Horncastle, was beaming from ear to ear after winning a remote controlled car.

He won a competition organised by Smith’s Crisps, in conjunction with the local Co-op Food Store.

He is pictured with Co-op store manager Marcus Stead.

