New post box gets stamp of approval

Coloured balloons in the centre of Wragby last week highlighted a first class celebration in the village.

Local residents were delighted to see a new post box has been installed on the edge of the market place.

The centre of the village has been without a box since the old post office closed on the north side of the square two and a half years ago.

The post office had been in the same building for more than 100 years.

And with the closure of the post office came the sealing up of the mail box built into the wall when the property was sold.

The Post Office relocated into Wragby Pet Shop, but there was no external mail box for when the shop was closed.

“Residents have had to rely on the good will of staff at the sub-post office where they had a bag inside and accepted letters during opening hours,” said Wragby correspondent for the Horncastle News Alice Hodgson.

“When the shop closed it became more difficult but congratulations to the staff as the recent petition they organised has brought results and a large red post box has been conveniently installed.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Royal Mail is pleased to confirm that a new postbox was recently installed in Wragby, making it the third in the village - the others being in Louth Road and Horncastle Road.”