New-look post office gets the thumbs up

Residents in Horncastle have given the “stamp” of approval to the town’s new-look post office.

The building in the Market Place was shut during the refurbishment, leading to several complaints from individuals and businesses.

Mick Glaze told the News: “It was a real pain when it was closed but it’s a lot better now.”

A Post Office spokesman apologised for any inconvenience during the work but said Horncastle now had a much better facility.

He said: “Now the post office and shop are open for business, people in Horncastle now have a post office that is much more customer-friendly and modern than what they had previously.

“The refurbishment took two weeks, which was necessary given the extent of the refurbishment.

“We tried to reduce the impact of closure by giving five weeks’ notice of it and putting on a free bus service that made three trips a day to Billinghay Post Office, to make it as easy as possible for customers to access services.

“ I am sorry for any inconvenience customers experienced.”

