MP’s new Jobs Fair gets off to a flying start

A jobs and apprenticeships fair, hosted by Louth and Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins last Friday, has been deemed a huge success by everyone involved.

Hundreds of jobseekers and young people turned up to the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth to see what opportunities were on offer - just two days after Prime Minister Theresa May commended the event in a statement to the House of Commons.

The fair was attended by respected local businesses such as Luxus Ltd based in Louth, Polypipe Civils Ltd based in Horncastle, and Butlins based in Skegness - in addition to major national employers such as BAE Systems and National Grid.

There were also representatives from charities, colleges, emergency services, and the Armed Forces offering opportunities, experience and expert advice to those who attended.

Ms Atkins said the event had exceeded her expectations, and she thanked the local Job Centre for directing jobseekers to the event.

She added: “We’ve had businesses who have run out of their information leaflets because they’ve handed so many over, so it’s been a really successful day.

“This is the first of what will be a series of jobs fairs and I really feel that we’ve got off to a flying start.”