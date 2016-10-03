Motocross bike stolen in Marshchapel

PCSO Sally Hewitt is appealing for information after a motocross bike was stolen from a shed in Marshchapel overnight on Sunday (October 2).

The shed was burgled at a property in Northway, and offenders stole a Suzuki RMZ 250 motocross bike from inside.

PCSO Sally Hewitt said: “We believe the bike was seen being ridden on the A16 at Holton le Clay towards Grimsby at approximately 5.30am this morning (Monday October 3).

“If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries, or know the current whereabouts of the bike, please contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 49 of October 3.”

• Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111