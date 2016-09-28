Mid-west wonder for Thimbleby Church restoration

St Margaret’s Church in Thimbleby has received an interesting and generous gift – a beautiful hand-sewn quilt from America.

Judith Brodnicki, a graphic designer from Nebraska, first became associated with the village when local film producer Pauline Loven, of Wag Screen, was making the film Tell Them of Us and needed help with costumes.

“I thought I was going to knit a hat, or a pair of gloves,” said Judith. “But it led to a great deal more and eventually a trip to the UK for the premier in November 2014.”

“I am not sure how we can thank Judith enough,” said the Rev John Parkin.

“We need to raise a lot of money to the restore the church, but I am not sure whether we can let this one go.”

In the short term, the quilt will be on display in the church at fundraising functions.