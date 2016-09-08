Mablethorpe man ‘smashed up’ bathroom at residential care home

A Mablethorpe man with ‘significant learning difficulties’ smashed up a bathroom at the residential care home where he lived after being told his behaviour would mean he could not go on an outing with other residents.

Robert Anthony Scrivener of The Boulevard, who was appearing on his 29th birthday, admitted causing damage to a wall and bathroom fittings at the home he was then living at in Willoughby Road, Sutton on Sea, when he appeared at Skegness Magistrates’ Court last Tuesday (September 6).

The court was told that this was also the third time Scrivener had breached a suspended nine month prison sentence imposed by the Crown Court in September last year for robbery.

Jim Clare, prosecuting, said Scrivener was in residential care for adults with learning disabilities and challenging behaviour.

He said there were issues between Scrivener and other residents, some of whom were frightened of him.

Mr Clare said Scrivener was told to stop taking packets of crisps from the kitchen and was also told to calm down or he would not be able to go on the home’s outing to the circus, to which he replied: “If I’m not going, they’re not f***ing going.’

He said Scrivener went upstairs and smashed up fittings in the bathroom and then came downstairs and punched a hole in the wall by the office before going to his bedroom.

Mitigating, Andrea Wilkes said Scrivener had ‘significant learning difficulties’, had a functioning level of a child not a 29 year old man and was under the care of a psychiatrist who saw him fortnightly.

She said Scrivener found it very difficult in the home in Willoughby Road as the other residents were in their 50s and physically disabled and he wanted the life of a normal man in his 20s and he felt very frustrated at not being able to make his own decisions.

However, she said he had now been moved and there were more residents close to his own age.

Ms Wilkes said Scrivener would be ‘very vulnerable’ if the suspended prison sentence was imposed, which was confirmed by the Probation Service, who said things were working for him at his new care home and asked the magistrates to impose a curfew as a punishment.

The magistrates told him they had to mark the breach of the suspended prison sentence and imposed a one week electronically monitored curfew between the hours of 8pm and 4am and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation and £85 in court