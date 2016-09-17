Louth woman stole Cancer Research charity box containing cash donations

Suzanne Joy Betts, 38, of Jubilee Crescent in Louth, has been sentenced after she admitted stealing a Cancer Research charity box containing cash donations.

Betts appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (September 14), where she pleaded guilty to the offence which took place in Louth on April 20.

She was given an 18 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

She was also ordered to pay an additional £40 to the Crown Prosecution Service, and a £20 victim surcharge.