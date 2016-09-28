Louth man, 25, smashed up girlfriend’s sister’s house after night out

A 25-year-old Louth man damaged items in his girlfriend’s sister’s house in Skegness after he went there on his own after feeling unwell during a night out.

Jamie Kyle Heath, of Mount Pleasant Avenue, admitted damaging the items at the house in Churchill Avenue, when he appeared at Skegness Magistrates’ Court on September 27.

Nick Todd, prosecuting, said Heath and his girlfriend had gone for a night out on August 29 with her sister, Lisa McKay, and her boyfriend.

He said Heath felt unwell and returned alone to Ms McKay’s home in Churchill Avenue.

When the others returned to the house they found the damage - a vase and two dining chairs, mugs and a mirror had been smashed and cream had been thrown on the wall.

He said Heath initially denied doing the damage but because he was behaving strangely, the police were called and he was arrested.

Mr Todd said Heath accepted he was there at the house on his own but thereafter refused to comment.

Mitigating, Gary Farmer said Heath had gone back to the house early from the night out.

He said he was suffering from depression and that his father had died in June which had made him feel worse.

“He doesn’t know why he damaged things at the house,” said Mr Farmer.

The magistrates imposed a 12 month conditional discharge but ordered Heath to pay £200 in compensation for the damage and £60 in costs and charges.