Louth, Horncastle and Rasen restaurants recognised in ‘Michelin Guide 2017’

Restaurants in Louth, Horncastle, Market Rasen, Belchford and Great Limber have been recognised in the latest edition of the prestigious Michelin Guide.

14 Upgate in Louth, Magpies in Horncastle, The Advocate Arms in Market Rasen, The Blue Bell Inn in Belchford, and The New Inn in Great Limber were all listed in the ‘Michelin Guide 2017’ which was launched today (Monday).

Congratulations to all the restaurants listed in the Guide.

