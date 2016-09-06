LIVES rebrands to showcase vital service

Life-saving charity LIVES has undergone a rebrand designed to reflect the importance and serious nature of its work while recognising the dedication of its volunteer first responders, doctors, nurses and paramedics.

Now helping more than 20,000 people a year, LIVES needs to in excess of £1million each year from public donations to train and equip volunteers with lifesaving skills and equipment.

LIVES chief executive Nikki Silver said: “We’re unbelievably proud of our volunteers and we really want to recognise their hard work by giving them a brand and uniform they can wear with pride. Our volunteers are real-life heroes. Their commitment to saving lives is second to none, so we feel it’s important that the people of Lincolnshire are able to easily recognise their presence and the amazing work they do in the local community.”