Lions take on car parking duty

Members of Coningsby and Tattershall Lions and Woodhall Spa Lions were out and about in the community this summer.

The two clubs were both involved in helping with the car parking at the popular air show held at East Kirkby Aviation Centre.

Pictured on the shift change are Coningsby and Tattershall Lions Mick, Peter, Bill, Wally, club president Neil, Anne and Judy.

Also helping out, but not pictured, were Chris and family member Andy Simons.

From Woodhall Spa, Bridgett and club president Norman were on hand to help with the afternoon shift.