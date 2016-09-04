Lions make Headway

Coningsby and Tattershall Lions Bill and Peter getting in the mood at the Headway Victorian tea party EMN-160828-204242001

Coningsby and Tattershall Lions are always getting out and about supporting local good causes.

One of their activities this summer was to help out at the Headway Victorian afternoon tea party held in Tattershall Village Hall.

