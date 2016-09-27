Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance shortlisted for prestigious national award for response to major car crash

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance has made the shortlist for the 2016 Air Ambulance Association (AAA) Awards of Excellence in the ‘Special Incident Award’ category.

The Annual AAA Awards recognise the experienced personnel who task Air Ambulances around the UK including the skilled pilots, the highly trained clinicians and the committed fundraising teams who all go out of their way to aid those most in need of care.

The Air Ambulance Awards of Excellence acknowledges these people and gives the sector the opportunity to celebrate their successes. Open to any individual within the Air Ambulance community in the UK, the Awards recognise exceptional people providing assistance in saving and improving lives.

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance’s CEO, Karen Jobling nominated the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance crew for an incident that occurred in March 2016. On that fateful day a serious road traffic accident happened in poor weather on the A15 just north of Bourne, Lincolnshire. Due to the severity of the vehicle collision, a lady was trapped in her vehicle.

When the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance crew arrived on scene, the casualty had suffered massive blood loss and was deteriorating rapidly. There wasn’t time to cut her out; she had to be pulled out immediately. This was an unusually prompt decision, made on the basis of a very quick assessment and in hindsight it acted as the catalyst which served to save this young woman’s life.

The nominated crew, on duty that day, consists of Pilot Paul Smith, Paramedics Rich Irwin and Jane Pattison, and Doctor Matt Woods.

Karen Jobling says: “This was an extraordinary helicopter emergency mission; the casualty was extremely ill, the weather was against the crew, the light was failing and every second really did count.

“Four crew members refused to give up and each brought their own skills to the job in order to make it happen. This is a brilliant example of team synergy. This is a Helicopter Emergency Medical Service at its very best; this is the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.”

The Air Ambulance Awards of Excellence takes place on the 14th November 2016 at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel in Kensington, London. Nominees are reviewed in October by the fully independent panel of judges, which culminates in the prestigious Awards dinner. It is a focal point for all those special individuals who have achieved excellence in their performance.

Every day Air Ambulances save lives across the UK, all funded by charitable donations. If you’d like to donate to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance please go to www.abucopter.org.uk/donate or call 01522 548469.