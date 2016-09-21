Lincolnshire man jailed after repeatedly breaching restraining order

Louth man Stephen Minister has been sent to prison for 16 weeks after repeatedly breaching a restraining order - just a few days after a suspended prison sentence had been imposed.

Stephen James Minister, 54, of Hardwick Close, had been placed under a 12 month restraining order by Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on August 29 after he admitted harassing a woman with numerous calls, texts, and visits to her home.

However, within a week, Minister had breached the restraining order by contacting the woman again.

He admitted the breach when he appeared at the same court on September 5, and an additional community order with an unpaid work requirement was imposed.

Minister breached the restraining order again three days later, and appeared at the same court on September 10 where he was given a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He breached the order again between September 13-17, by calling and messaging the woman. He admitted the breach when he appeared at the same court on September 19, and his suspended prison sentence was activated.

A four week consecutive prison sentence was added for the additional offence.