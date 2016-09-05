Lincolnshire East CCG urges public to use pharmacies

Better use of local pharmacists would help reduce pressure on GPs and GP appointments, according to Lincolnshire East CCG.

Sarah Southall, Deputy Chief Nurse at Lincolnshire East CCG, said: “More GP appointments could be freed up for those patients with a genuine need to see a GP, if patients with minor ailments saw a local pharmacist more often.

“Patients with minor conditions, such as hay fever, coughs or colds, a rash or a minor injury should visit their local pharmacist for advice before booking to see their GP, the added advantage being you can see your pharmacist without making an appointment.

Pharmacists can offer advice on a wide range of minor conditions and many medications that used to be prescription only are now available over the counter, including anti-inflammatories, antihistamines, antacids and minor steroid creams for rashes.

Sarah added: “Every year, minor health problems lead to around 57 million GP consultations.

“Pharmacists are an important part of our local health community, and by seeing your pharmacist for minor ailments you can help ease the pressure on our GPs.

If your local pharmacist is unable to treat or help you, they will refer you to your GP.