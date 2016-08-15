Join in the bubble fun to help Andy’s, Lincolnshire’s only children’s hospice

Lincolnshire’s first Bubble Rush is being staged by the county’s only children’s hospice next month, bringing a burst of excitement.

The Lincoln Bubble Rush will be held on Sunday, September 11 at Boultham Park and will see children and adults – known as Bubblers – blasted with coloured, frothy foam.

All ages can run, walk, stroll or skip the 5k course, with Bubble Commandos using high-powered cannons to create giant walls of foam.

The event has been organised by Andy’s Children’s Hospice and representative ZaZa Warren is excited about the event.

“This is your chance to take part in history – the county of Lincolnshire’s inaugural Bubble Rush,” she said.

“Many people will have heard of or taken part in Colour Runs, where participants are peppered with coloured powder, but Bubble Rush is one further step of fun.

“We describe it as a 5k-meets-foam party for all the family.

“It’s so exciting waiting at the starting line, seeing the foam cannons fire high into the air, knowing that any second the klaxon will sound and you’re about to plunge into giant walls of coloured bubbles.

“It really is a thrilling event and there are so many great aspects to it.

“Not only are participants contributing towards the cost of running Lincolnshire’s only children’s hospice, it’s a great day out for all the family.

The event is open to all ages and you don’t have to run the course.

“It’s not a timed race; and you can walk, stroll, skip, hop, jump, dance or whatever you please,” added ZaZa.

“The most important thing is having fun in the bubble - and you’re guaranteed to emerge from the course looking like a rainbow!”

Andy’s Children’s Hospice organised Hull and East Yorkshire’s first Bubble Rush in May, which saw more than 1,300 people take part and raise hundreds of pounds for the charity.

“The response was fantastic,” said ZaZa.

“We were so pleased and proud to bring a new and fresh fundraising event to the area to inspire people.

“Just looking at the smiles on their faces said it all.

“Bubblers travelled for miles to take part in Hull’s Rush and we’ve already had enquiries about next year.”

It was always the plan to bring it to Lincolnshire too.

“We hope people in Lincoln and the surrounding area will fire up that competitive spirit and smash Hull’s attendance record, and raise as much sponsorship as possible,” added ZaZa.

“Sponsorship is the key, because the registration fee covers the cost of staging the event.

“It’s in sponsorship that participants make the contribution to the cost of running Andy’s for ill children in the area.”

The fun starts at 10am at the park, with a Clubbercise warm-up, disco, entertainment from street theatre group Earthbound Misfits and more.

There will also be stalls and food/drink vendors.

The Lincoln Bubble Rush itself begins at noon.

Registration is £18 per adult and £7.50 per child, with a family ticket, for two adults and two children, £45.

Each Bubbler will be asked to raise a minimum of £20.16, marking the year 2016.

While the foam used is completely safe, it will stain fabric, so everyone who takes part will be kitted out with a white T-shirt to complete the course in.

All participants will receive a medal at the finish line too.

Advance registration for the Bubble Rush closes on September 2.

To sign up, visit www.andys.me.uk or call 01472 571268.

Andy’s is based in Grimsby and looks after children and young people from birth to the age of 25 with any progressive life-limiting illness.

They travel from around the entire Lincolnshire area, as well as on the North Bank, to access this free palliative care, either for day services or in-patient stays.

It costs £1.97-million a year to run, and receives only 3.49 per cent statutory funding; the rest is raised through donations.

“Hospice care is holistic, which means the entire well-being of the child or young person – and their family – is considered,” said ZaZa.

“It really is a home-from- home, offering 24-hour care, seven days a week.

“There are no set visiting hours so families and friends can come and go as they please.

“They can order takeaways and bring in pets, for example, to make their experience as homely as possible.

“Parents and carers can phone at any time, day or night, and can also stay overnight if they don’t want to leave their charge. And there’s no set routine; patients are encouraged to be as independent as possible, and they tell us how they want to be cared for.

“Our services don’t stop there. We provide support and advice at home, offer complementary therapies, family support, a monthly carers’ group, counselling and more.

“Andy’s really is an amazing place and we rely on the generosity of the communities we support to continue.

“I hope I’ve inspired people to sign up to the Bubble Rush!”