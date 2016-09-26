Hospice team joins LGBT Pride march in Lincolnshire

St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice, which has a base in Louth, joined hundreds of others on Saturday (September 24) to march in Lincoln’s LGBT Pride for the first time.

Staff, volunteers and supporters took part in the march through central Lincoln to spread the message that hospice care is there to support everyone, and they held a large banner with ‘Here For Everyone’ emblazoned across the middle.

Ruth O’Melia, Community Liaison Manager for St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice, said: “We have been actively involved with the LGBT community in Lincoln for almost five years and are delighted to be able to show our support in this year’s march. We hope that by attending this event we are able to send a very clear message that hospice care is for everyone, regardless of their background.

“St Barnabas does not discriminate and our care and services are there to ensure that everyone receives dignified, compassionate care when they require it and where they ask for it.”

Since 2012, Lincoln Pride UK has been providing a fun, safe space in the East Midlands for people in Lincolnshire and the surrounding area. Each year, the day has gone from strength to strength drawing in an increasingly wide range of members of the local community.

