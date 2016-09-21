Horncastle cadet Charlotte signs off in style

The Horncastle Detachment of the Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force ‘bid farewell to Sergeant Charlotte Muxlow last week.

Charlotte joined the detachment in April 2011. She has never missed a weekend or annual camp, until this year.

According to the detachment, Charlotte always attended events it organised in Horncastle, whether ceremonial or community based.

A spokesman said Charlotte’s dedication to the cadets, Four Company and Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force was ‘second to none’ and she had been an inspiration to many cadets who had joined, as well as those she had led as a section commander at camps.

Charlotte is heading off to university to gain qualifications to achieve her aim of working in the medical profession. The spokesman added Charlotte would be missed by everyone who had worked with her, saying: “We wish her all the best.”