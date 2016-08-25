Hops are high for Beer Festival in Horncastle

Twenty four different real ales and ten ciders will be available at the 2016 Horncastle Beer Festival.

Held at the cricket ground on Coronation Walk, the festival attracts hundreds of visitors.

It starts on Friday afternoon (4pm) and ends on Saturday evening with performances by the town’s Ukulele Group and ‘The Manipulators’

It is organised by the town’s cricket and squash club and is a major fundraiser for both organisations.

There will also be a wine bar, hot and cold food and a series of cricket matches.