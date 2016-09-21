Hit-and-run collision in Horncastle

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information following a non-stop traffic collision in Horncastle.
The collision took place in the rear car park at Horncastle Medical Practice on the afternoon of September 13. A commercial vehicle was possibly involved in the damage, according to Horncastle PCSO Nigel Wass.
If you witnessed anything or have any information, call 101 and quote incident number 317 of September 17.
