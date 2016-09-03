Hair today...and gone tomorrow!

Brave mum Tracey Firth was probably glad of the warm weather over the Bank Holiday weekend.

She’d just had her hair shaved off to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tracey lost her ‘locks’ at The Cutting Cupboard in Coningsby last Friday.

And her decision certainly paid off as she raised over £1,000 for the charity.

Daughter Charlotte - who is pictured with Tracey - said she was proud of her mum.

And the pair thanked everyone who had supported the successful ‘Brave The Shave’ which nationally has raised more than £2.7million for Macmillan so far this year.