Grill pan catches fire in Woodhall Spa

Fire and Rescue news.

Fire and Rescue news.

0
Have your say

Firefighters were called to a home in Woodhall Spa yesterday where a grill pan was on fire.

A local crew was alerted just after 3pm but the fire was out on arrival.

They made an inspection and used a PPV fan to ventilate the property.

Back to the top of the page