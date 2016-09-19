Getaway car abandoned after cigarettes stolen from Woodhall Spa shop this morning

A large number of cigarettes have been stolen from a shop in Woodhall Spa this morning, Monday September 19.

The offenders forced entry to the McColls newsagents on the Broadway at 1.45am.

They left the area in a silver 04 plate Mazda which was subsequently abandoned on Skellingthorpe Road in Lincoln at approx 2.15am.

An investigation is underway and we are keen to speak to witnesses. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Louth CID by calling 101 and quoting incident number 19 of 19th September.