Gardeners celebrate successful show

Barkwith and District Gardeners’ Association held its late summer show in the village hall, where there was plenty on display for visitors to admire.

Pictured at the end of the show are the trophy winners, judges and organisers.

Presenting the awards was local sub-postmaster and businessman David Ward, centre, with Sheila Minns, chairman of the gardeners’ association, on the far right.

Local farmer Les Robinson, pictured on the left, topped the scales for his prize-winning marrow, which weighed in at an incredible 35lbs.

East Barkwith and District Gardeners’ Association meets in the village hall on the fourth Friday of the month, when new members are always welcome.

Photo by John Edwards.