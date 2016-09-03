Fight against new homes plan will continue

Campaigners fighting Horncastle’s biggest-ever housing development say they are not taking anything for granted – despite a recent setback for developers,.

Lincolnshire County Council’s highways department has objected to the Crowders proposal for 500 homes off Lincoln Road.

As revealed in the News, the authority is concerned about the impact of extra traffic on the town’s roads, especially at two already-busy junctions adjoining Jubilee Way at West Street and at the Bull Ring.

Stuart Attwood, chairman of the campaign group, welcomed the county highways’ announcement.

However, he said traffic was just one of several issues surrounding the controversial application.

Mr Attwood said he and other campaigners believe Crowders will still press ahead with their proposals.

He understood the developers were set to hold a meeting with the County Council and East Lindsey District Council within the next couple of weeks.

Developers have consistently declined to comment.