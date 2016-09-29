East Lindsey’s chief inspector with a novel message on rural crime

Chief Insp Jim Tyner with a key message on Twitter.

Chief Insp Jim Tyner with a key message on Twitter.

East Lindsey’s punning police chief inspector has found a novel way to encourage people to report rural crime.

Chief Insp Jim Tyner Jim Tyner has tweeted a sheep cartoon, telling residents: “I know you’ve herd it before but ewe can help tackle #ruralcrime. Don’t be sheepish about using @CrimestoppersUK.”

• Residents can contact Crimestoppers anonymously to report incidents. Contact details can be read in the tweet.

