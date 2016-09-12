Criminal damage to car in Horncastle

PCSO Nigel Wass is appealing for witnesses after a parked car was damaged in Horncastle over the weekend.
PCSO Nigel Wass said: “We would like to appeal for witnesses after a wing mirror was broken off a blue Vauxhall Corsa whilst parked on Tennyson Gardens, Horncastle, sometime in the early hours on September 10.
“If you witnessed anything or have any information, please call 101 - quoting incident 134 of September 10. Thank you.”
