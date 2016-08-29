Cheers! Beer festival success in Horncastle

Horncastle’s sixth annual Beer Festival has been described as a great success - even if some visitors were singing - and dancing - in the rain!

The event was held at the Sports Ground off Coronation Walk and raised funds for Horncastle squash and cricket clubs.

Cheers: A group of friends enjoy the atmosphere at Horncastle Beer Festival EMN-160829-093416001

It started on Friday evening in sunny weather and continued on Saturday afternoon and evening, when the venue was swept by heavy rain.

However, nothing was going to dampen the spirits of the hundreds of people who attended.

Joint organiser Tim Verdon said: “We had a storm on Saturday tea-time but we’d hired a marquee so fortunately everyone was under cover.

“If anything, the rain helped us because it meant everyone was trapped inside - and couldn’t leave!”

The bar at the Beer Festival EMN-160829-093431001

Mr Verdon estimates around 800 people attended over the two days to sample the range of 24 different beers, ciders and wine.

And organisers just about got the ordering right, as they were ‘left’ with just one barrel of beer when the festival closed -unlike previous years when they had sold out!

Apart from the beer, there was a range of sporting entertainment, including the final of an eight-a-side cricket competition between the town’s Football Club and The Bull Hotel.

Saturday also featured a hockey and rugby tournament at the complex.

Before the rain - some of the early arrival at the beer Festival on Friday evening EMN-160829-093445001

Music was provided by Horncastle Ukulele Band and the Manipulators.

Horncastle Football Club who met the Bull Hotel in the final of the eight-a-side cricket competition at the Beer Festival EMN-160829-093514001