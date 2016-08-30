Charity chop for Wragby’s Ellie Rose

Wragby teenager Ellie-Rose Nash is the latest young person to undergo the chop for charity.

Last Friday, the 14-year-old had her long hair cut off to donate to the Little Princess Trust, which makes real hair wigs for children who have lost their own hair through cancer treatments.

She has also been fundraising via Just Giving and has raised £350 for the charity, which is the average cost for one wig to be made.

“She puts others first all the time, whilst still maintaining incredibly high grades at school,” said proud mum Nicky.

“She never makes a fuss, never asks for anything, she just does her best to be kind and I think that she is a wonderful advert for young people.” (Photo by John Edwards)