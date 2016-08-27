Charity appeal for help with inquests in Lincolnshire

A charity that provides support to families and other witnesses attending inquests is appealing for volunteers to assist its work in Lincolnshire.

The Coroners’ Court Support Service has made the call, saying volunteers play an important role in its service, offering practical and emotional support to help everyone involved understand the processes and procedures at an inquest.

Volunteers are given thorough training, induction, and ongoing support through Samantha Shaw, a volunteer co-ordinator for the service.

She said: “People who find themselves attending an inquest often have no idea about what to expect and may feel thrown into an alien environment. Volunteers are crucial in helping us to support families and witnesses with what can be a daunting experience at a difficult time in their lives.

“Volunteers don’t need any prior knowledge of the legal or coronial system, or a counselling qualification. We want to hear from people with a caring, supportive nature, with excellent listening skills and who are able to empathise.”

The service is currently recruiting volunteers who are able to cover Lincolnshire. The majority of inquests are held at Lincoln, however there are also courts at Spilsby, Boston, Stamford and Spalding. A willingness to travel is essential, out of pocket travel expenses will be paid.

Barry Wantling, a volunteer, said: “Having been with the organisation for several months I enjoy meeting and providing support to families and witnesses. I believe that we can make a difference and help families when hearing the events surrounding the bereavement.”

Volunteers must be able to give at least two full days a month and to be available for quarterly team meetings and ongoing supervision.

Anyone interested needs to be able to speak and write in clear English, be punctual, and to be confident in working alongside other professionals.

For more information and an application form, email info@ccsupport.org.uk

You can also learn more about the service at www.coronerscourtsupport service.org.uk