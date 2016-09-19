Chalking up the training for volunteers on Lincolnshire streams

A training session for Lincolnshire Chalk Stream volunteers of all ages held in Donington on Bain showed those attending the importance of the riverfly.

Training was provided by the Riverfly Partnership which aims to protect the water quality of rivers and actively conserve riverfly habitats.

Volunteers were taught how to survey for riverflies on the county’s chalk streams, including the River Bain and all information recorded will be fed into a national data base.

Will Bartle, monitoring officer for the Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Project, said, “Riverflies are a vital part of the delicate chalk stream ecosystem and their presence indicates good water quality. It’s great that so many people volunteered their time to learn how to conduct this vital survey.”

The training and all equipment required was funded by grant funding from WREN, a not for profit organisation which awards grants to community projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Another training event is planned for August next year.

To register interest, or for more information, email william.bartle@lincolnshire.gov.uk or call 01522 555783.