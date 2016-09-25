Casualty cut free from two-car smash at Caistor

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash. NNL-140929-110913001

Firefighters had to cut one casualty free from the wreckage of the car they in at the time of a collision at Caistor last night (Saturday).

