Career change is blooming for arty Michelle

A former PE teacher and asisstant head has turned her love of floristry into a new career with the opening of a brand new shop in Horncastle.

Michelle Roworth (31) made the decision early this year to have a career change and went on to complete an intensive course in floral design at the famous Covent Garden Academy of Flowers in London.

Within weeks of completing the course she spotted a former sweet shop in North Street up for let and re-opened it as Rosedale House Floral Designs this month.

She said: “I have been interested in floristry from a young age and at school I would have done art or PE.

“I’ve had lots of support from my husband Henry and my in-laws Peter and Janet. Peter is a photographer and has taken many of the photographs for our gift cards.”

Michelle and her husband moved to the area from Nottingham as Henry’s agricultural contracting business grew.

She is keen to support other businesses by working together and her gift cards are handmade locally.

She added: “Alana Howe is my right hand woman in the shop. She has recently qualified to compete in the Chelsea Flower Show.

“We offer a personalised design service, making creative, individual and bespoke gifts.

“We also do personalised crates with wording embossed onto the wood.

“We are aiming to be a little bit different and have ‘an edge’.

“Our designs have a modern feel but we offer traditional as well.”

The shop is open Tuesdays to Fridays 9am-5pm and on Saturdays from 9am until 4pm.