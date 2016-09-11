Butler family say thanks to everyone

The family of Olivia Butler have thanked everyone who helped raise vital funds at a Family Fun Day last Sunday.

The event was held at Bain Vailey Fisheries near Tattershall and raised around £3,000 for brave tot Olivia who is battling a life shortening medical condition.

Mum Stacey, pictured above holding Olivia, said: “It was amazing. We had all kinds of attractions \and even a fly-pass by the BBMF Lancaster.

“We would like to thank everyone for their generosity and kindness. A big thanks to Stephen Leggate and Andrew Walker for all their organising - and all our friends and family who helped.”