BREAKING: Air ambulance at the scene of serious crash on A158 at Hagworthingham

Emergency services including the air ambulance are currently in attendance at a serious crash on the A158 at Hagworthingham.

The collision occurred shortly before 12.30pm today (Monday 12th September) and involves a motorcyclist and a car.

The male motorcyclist is being treated by air ambulance crew and paramedics.

The A158 has been closed and motorists are asked to follow diversions.

