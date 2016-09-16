Boston Stump awarded £160,000 by Lottery Heritage Fund with hopes of more to come

Boston Stump has today, Friday, been awarded £160,000 by the Heritage Lottery Fund to develop the church as a centre of heritage and community cohesion.

The ‘Passion for People’ project will enable the telling of stories of Boston’s role in local and international history and will hopefully attract more visitors to the town.

Approximate figures are that St Botolph’s Church has been granted Development funding of 160,000 with plans to apply for a full grant of 1.2 million by the end of next year.

The total cost of the project will be approximately £2.2 million: half of which will need to be raised by us in partnership funding.

Commenting on the award The Revd Alyson Buxton, The Team Rector of Boston, said: It is fair to say that we are all absolutely delighted that HLF has granted this award; it shows their confidence and commitment to the town of Boston.

“The enhanced role of St Botolph’s Church is key to the development and enrichment of the town. It is great to know that we are one step closer for us to play our part in realising all our dreams for Boston now and for the years to come.

Jonathan Platt, Head of HLF East Midlands, said: “For nearly 700 years, St Botolph’s has stood at the heart of Boston, providing a welcoming space for local people as the town witnessed much social, cultural and religious change.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, this project will capture and share this remarkable story, alongside protecting some of the church’s most at-risk features so it can continue to play this important role for many years to come.”

Boston MP Matt Warman said: I was delighted to hear that St Botolph’s Stage 1 HLF bid has been successful and will allow the Passion for People project to be further developed.

“The Stump has always been a beacon of welcome and acceptance in Boston and I am so pleased that the final project, if fully funded, will allow the church to move forward in the interaction and experience it offers to visitors and residents alike.”