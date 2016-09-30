Book your stall at champions event

A coffee morning, with table top sale and food tasting will be held at Stanhope Hall on October 16, in aid of this quarter’s community champions – Stanhope Hall and Hemingby play area.

Stalls can be booked with Donna at the high street Co-op, 01507 525727.

