Body worn video cameras issued to all front line police officers in Lincolnshire

Sgt Gareth Boxall, wearing one of the video cameras. EMN-160926-153732001

Sgt Gareth Boxall, wearing one of the video cameras. EMN-160926-153732001

1
Have your say

Lincolnshire Police have announced they have now issued body worn video cameras to all operational police officers across the county.

Component:1.7597728.1474901333, , ,$mergedBody

Back to the top of the page