Bangers bring in charity cash at Donington on Bain

Sausages and cider proved to be the perfect combination for a successful fund-raising event at The Black Horse Inn at Donington-on-Bain, which raised £641.16 for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.
Licensees Adam and Victoria Garnade, who took over the pub eight months ago, were keen to organise a community event that would be fun for local people and at the same time raise money for a good cause.
“The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance is a much valued life-saving service and the Wolds Sausage and Cider Festival gave us the opportunity to play our part in supporting it,” said Adam. “We plan on holding a similar event next year.”
Paul Croft, trustee and vice-chairman of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance Charitable Trust, went along to accept the money and said: “I would like to say a big thank you to the Black Horse Inn and all who supported the festival.
“Without such generous grass root support the Air Ambulance would not exist.”
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.