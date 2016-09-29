Bangers bring in charity cash at Donington on Bain

Sausages and cider proved to be the perfect combination for a successful fund-raising event at The Black Horse Inn at Donington-on-Bain, which raised £641.16 for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Licensees Adam and Victoria Garnade, who took over the pub eight months ago, were keen to organise a community event that would be fun for local people and at the same time raise money for a good cause.

“The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance is a much valued life-saving service and the Wolds Sausage and Cider Festival gave us the opportunity to play our part in supporting it,” said Adam. “We plan on holding a similar event next year.”

Paul Croft, trustee and vice-chairman of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance Charitable Trust, went along to accept the money and said: “I would like to say a big thank you to the Black Horse Inn and all who supported the festival.

“Without such generous grass root support the Air Ambulance would not exist.”